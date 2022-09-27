How Chatham Candy Manor Became a Cape Cod Staple

When you're walking down Chatham Main Street, you smell it before you see it. The Chatham Candy Manor has been serving up the town's favorite sweet treats for 67 years, spanning three generations.

The iconic candy shop has been kept close within the same family circle for three generations. It all started back in 1955 with the founder of Candy Manor, Naomi Louise Turner.

It started as a seasonal business that would close up shop the day after Labor Day.

The second generation was taken over by Naomi's daughter, Naomi “Dutchie” Turner, and her husband, David Veach. They transformed the beloved summer business into a year-round venture that only closes one day each year, Christmas Day.

The most recent to take over Candy Manor is the son of one of the store's longest-tenured workers, Susan Carrol. Her son, Robbie Carroll, and his wife, Paige Piper, are now keeping the sweet tradition and sugary secrets alive.

Everything at the store is homemade and hand-dipped. Of course, they've kept the classic recipes over the years, but also are having some fun with newer ones like the chocolate-covered pretzel.

Robbie took Hannah Donnelly through the fudge-making process and points out, "In the summer, we'll make about 400 pounds a day... We do about 25 batches of fudge per week."

