red sox

How Chris Sale Fared in Latest Rehab Start With Portland Sea Dogs

By Justin Leger

How Chris Sale fared in rehab start with Double-A Portland originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It shouldn't be long before we see Chris Sale make his anticipated return to the Boston Red Sox rotation.

The veteran left-hander made his latest rehab start Thursday night with Boston's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. The results were promising as he allowed only one run on four hits and struck out seven batters in four innings of work.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Tomase: Red Sox display fight they'll need to survive in rugged AL East

Sale finished off his outing in style, striking out the side in the fourth inning. He threw a total of 52 pitches (36 strikes) and showed off his vintage stuff with 16 swings and misses.

The next step for Sale likely is a start with Triple-A Worcester next week. If all goes well, he could be back in the Sox rotation before the All-Star break.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red sox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us