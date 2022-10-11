How ‘DEAFinitely, Inc.' Uses Dance and Music to Educate and Promote Communication Equity

Music and dance have the power to bring people together. Using both of those tools with ASL, DEAFinitely, Inc. can bring together deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing youth together to spark social change.

The local nonprofit hosts workshops, a dance program, and mentoring program for students.

Assistant Dance Direct Felicia McGinnis explains that their mission is “to recognize the diversity within the group and emphasize what deaf culture is.”

McGinnis continues, “What we do is provide guidance and community equity using ASL and be a model for what that looks like.” They also integrate ASL and dance for students regardless of their abilities.

DEAFinitely Inc partners with organizations and individuals throughout the city of Boston to spread their message even wider. To learn more visit: Home | DEAFinitely, Inc (deafinitelyinc.com)

To hear from some students in the program about how it changed their lives, and what it can do for you, listen to the segment above.

