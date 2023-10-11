How expensive is Boston? Here's how it compares to other US cities

Boston has always been expensive, and the soaring inflation over the past two years has made it even moreso.
But you may be surprised to learn that there are 11 metro areas among the nation's 100 largest metros that are even less affordable.
Providence and Worcester, although coming in as more affordable than Boston, also made the list of the priciest places to live.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal