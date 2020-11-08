earthquake

How Far Away Was Sunday's Massachusetts Earthquake Felt?

NBC10 Boston received reports from as far away as the North Shore of Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier

Sunday morning's 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt far from where it was centered in southeastern Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston received reports from viewers as far away as the North Shore of Massachusetts, but according to the U.S. Geological Survey it was felt even further away than that.

The map below shows just how far away the quake was felt:

Source: U.S. Geological Survey

According to the map, the quake was felt as far south as western Connecticut and Long Island, as far west as Springfield and as far north as New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

Fortunately, there were no preliminary reports of injuries or damage.

