fatherhood

How ‘Fathers' UpLift' Is Transforming the Lives of Dads and Their Children

Based in Dorchester, the program aims to give fathers the support they need to be the dads they want to be.

NBC Universal, Inc.

No family is perfect, but most of us are all trying to do the best we can with our own kids. It's a big topic that we cover on Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, but we usually focus on motherhood and don't often talk about the well-being of dads.

The Dorchester-based program, "Fathers' UpLift" is designed to uplift fathers and families nationwide who struggle with overcoming barriers such as mental health, substance abuse, and more that may impact how dads remain engaged in their kids' lives.

CEO and co-founder of 'Fathers' UpLift, Dr. Charles Daniels, Jr., started the organization based on his own childhood experience with his father.

More on Parenting

news Oct 25

Want to Raise Successful Kids? Here's Exactly What ‘Gentle Parents' Would Say in 3 Common Situations

fatherhood May 13, 2021

Actor J.R. Martinez on Being a Supportive Dad, Husband and Why Men Need to Get Real

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Daniels shares, "[My] dad wasn't absent because he didn't care for me, he was absent because he was dealing with challenges in his family."

He says that the main goal of the organization is to provide fathers with support and help any father out there become the father he has always dreamed of being, even if he doesn't have the best resources to do so.

If you're interested in learning more about the program, visit: Fathers' UpLift (fathersuplift.org)

Watch Daniels' interview on The Hub Today above for more information about how to help the men in your life.

This article tagged under:

fatherhoodhub todayFamilykidsDr. Charles Daniels Jr
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us