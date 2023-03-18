How Jayson Tatum Made Celtics History With Another 2000-Point NBA Season

How Jayson Tatum made Celtics history with another 2000-point season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum continues to etch his name in the Boston Celtics record books.

The superstar forward became the first player in the 2022-23 NBA season to reach 2,000 points scored during the Celtics' road game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. He eclipsed the 2,000-point milestone with a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Tatum has become just the fourth Celtics player to score 2,000 or more points in multiple seasons. He also scored 2,000-plus points last season.

Here's a look at all four players in Celtics history to accomplish this feat:

Jayson Tatum : 2021-22, 2022-23

: 2021-22, 2022-23 Paul Pierce : 2000-01, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2005-06

: 2000-01, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2005-06 Larry Bird : 1984-85, 1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88

: 1984-85, 1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88 John Havlicek: 1970-71, 1971-72

The other players to score 2,000-plus points in a season with the Celtics are Sam Jones (1964-65), Kevin McHale (1986-87) and Isaiah Thomas (2016-17).

Tatum is averaging 30.2 points per game this season. If that holds, he would become the first Celtics player ever to average 30-plus points in a single campaign. The team record is 29.9 points per game set by Larry Bird in 1987-88.