How Mac Jones Fared in Patriots' Week 11 Win Over Falcons

How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' win over Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Mac Jones didn't have to do much in Thursday night's 25-0 win for the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons, but that didn't stop him from turning in another sharp performance.
Jones became just the third rookie quarterback to win each of his first five road starts, joining Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott.
Here was Jones' final stat line for the day.
22 for 26, 207 yards, TD, INT, 96.6 rating.
By completing 22 of 26 passes, Jones had his best game yet in terms of completion percentage, at 84.6%. His pick was his second over his last five games after throwing six over his prior four.
Here were his top highlights from the win:
For the first time since Week 1, Jones and Nelson Agholor were able to connect for six.
Jones may not have connected with Hunter Henry in the end zone for just the second time in the last eight games, but he did drop in this beauty on a third-and-5 in the third quarter to extend a New England drive.
Facing a safety blitz from former Patriot Duron Harmon, Jones kept his composure in connecting with Jakobi Meyers for another first down.
Up next for Jones and the Patriots: a mini-bye before playing host to the Tennessee Titans in 10 days at Gillette Stadium.