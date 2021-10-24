How Mac Jones Fared in Patriots' Week 7 Blowout Win Over Jets

How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' Week 7 win over Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to another blowout victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

After beating their AFC East foe 25-6 in Week 2, the Patriots cruised to a 54-13 win in Week 7. Jones notched the first 300-yard game of his young NFL career and got plenty of help from other playmakers on offense, including running back Damien Harris (14 carries, 106 yards, two TDs) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (25-yard TD pass).

Jones' counterpart and fellow 2021 first-round draft pick Zach Wilson left with a knee injury in the second quarter. The Jets' rookie signal-caller completed six of 10 passes for 51 yards prior to his exit and was replaced by Western Kentucky product Mike White.

Jones was replaced by backup QB Brian Hoyer late in the fourth quarter with the game all but decided. Here's the rookie's final stat line for the day as the Patriots improve to 3-4 on the campaign.

24/36, 307 yds, 2 TD, 0 INT, 111.7 rating

And here were Jones' top highlights:

Jones' first touchdown pass of the game came during the second quarter as he connected with running back Brandon Bolden on a 15-yard score.

Just before the half, Jones celebrated National Tight Ends day with a TD pass to Hunter Henry. That's four straight games with a touchdown grab for the Patriots tight end.

Next up for Jones and the Patriots is a Week 8 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium.