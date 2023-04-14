Boston Marathon

How Much Do 2023 Boston Marathon Winners Get?

Top finishers have received more than $20 million in prize money and course-record bonuses over the past 35 years

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Winners of the 127th Boston Marathon will go home with the glory of being a top athlete – and a pocket full of money.

A grand total of $879,500 will be distributed among the men and women competing in the Open, Masters, Wheelchair and Para divisions of the Boston Marathon. Top finishers have received more than $20 million in prize money and course-record bonuses over the past 35 years.

First-place winners in the open division will be awarded $150,000, while the top finisher in the wheelchair division gets $25,000. First place of the masters will take home $5,000, and the para winner of will go home with $1,500.

If course records are broken in the open and wheelchair races, winners will receive an additional $50,000. The marathon was the first Abbott World Marathon event to offer equal prize money to athletes competing in both divisions.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The event was also the first to award prize purse for athletes with upper limb, lower limb, and visual impairments.

Click here for a complete breakdown of how Boston Marathon prize money will be distributed to winners.

More Boston Marathon stories

Boston Marathon bombing Apr 10

Boston Strong: A Decade of Hope After the Boston Marathon Bombing

Boston Marathon Apr 13

Boston Ready for Marathon: ‘We Are Prepared and Deeply Excited'

Boston Apr 6

10 Years Stronger: A Preview of the Greg Hill Foundation Benefit Concert for Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors

This article tagged under:

Boston Marathon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us