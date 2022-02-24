How much longer will Fenway Park remain home of Red Sox? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It remains to be seen whether or not baseball will be played at Fenway Park in 2022.

If and when Major League Baseball does resume, however, the oldest active ballpark in the country will continue to host the Boston Red Sox for the foreseeable future.

Red Sox ownership told The Athletic that with all of the upgrades already made at Fenway over the last 20 years, the park will remain viable for future generations to enjoy.

"We don’t view Fenway Park as a place that has an expiration date," Red Sox COO Jonathan Gilula told The Athletic. "There has never been discussion of playing anywhere else."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Fenway, which first opened in 1912, has "only gotten better over the years," owner John Henry said.

Along with Wrigley Field in Chicago, which opened two years later, Fenway is the last of its kind as far as ballparks from the dead-ball era. Fenway is the oldest park in the American League by 54 years, the next-oldest being Angel Stadium in Anaheim and the Oakland Coliseum, both of which opened in 1966.

As more and more teams opt for newer, modern stadiums -- even Camden Yards in Baltimore is now among the 10 oldest active parks in the majors -- it sounds like Fenway will remain a bastion in Boston for decades, if not centuries, to come.

It just might be time to start gearing up for the bicentennial celebration in 2112 for America's Most Beloved Ballpark.