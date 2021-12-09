How Much Snow Did New England Get Overnight?

Some New England residents woke up to surprise snow on Thursday morning.
While most people only received a dusting, if anything at all, there were some areas of western Massachusetts that got over 3 inches of snow overnight.
Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across southern New England:
Massachusetts
Heath: 3.5"
East Longmeadow: 2.6"
Easthampton: 2.0"
Springfield: 2.0"
Fitchburg: 1.8"
Sturbridge: 1.4"
Westborough: 1.4"
Sterling: 1.1"
Natick: 1.0"
Cambridge: 0.7"
Dracut: 0.6"
North Carver: 0.5"
Saugus: 0.5"
Bradford: 0.4"
Methuen: 0.3"
Danvers: Trace
Connecticut
Enfield: 2.5"
Stafford: 2.3"
East Hartford: 2.0"
Tolland: 2.0"
Staffordville: 1.8"
Rocky Hill: 1.6"
Moosup: 1.5"
Scotland: 1.3"
Rhode Island
Westerly: Trace
Source: National Weather Service