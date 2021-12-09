snowfall totals

How Much Snow Did New England Get Overnight?

Some areas received only a dusting, while others saw several inches of accumulation

By Marc Fortier

Some New England residents woke up to surprise snow on Thursday morning.

While most people only received a dusting, if anything at all, there were some areas of western Massachusetts that got over 3 inches of snow overnight.

Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across southern New England:

Massachusetts

Heath: 3.5"

East Longmeadow: 2.6"

Easthampton: 2.0"

Springfield: 2.0"

Fitchburg: 1.8"

Sturbridge: 1.4"

Westborough: 1.4"

Sterling: 1.1"

Natick: 1.0"

Cambridge: 0.7"

Dracut: 0.6"

North Carver: 0.5"

Saugus: 0.5"

Bradford: 0.4"

Methuen: 0.3"

Danvers: Trace

Connecticut

Enfield: 2.5"

Stafford: 2.3"

East Hartford: 2.0"

Tolland: 2.0"

Staffordville: 1.8"

Rocky Hill: 1.6"

Moosup: 1.5"

Scotland: 1.3"

Rhode Island

Westerly: Trace

Source: National Weather Service

This article tagged under:

snowfall totalsWeatherRhode IslandConnecticutsnow
