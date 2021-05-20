How Nets Star James Harden Has Fared Vs. Celtics Over NBA Career

Harden's history vs. Celtics includes wild Marcus Smart sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant alone would have posed a massive problem for the Boston Celtics. You can add one of the NBA's most prolific scorers to that list.

James Harden has played in just three games since April 1 due to a right hamstring injury, but the All-Star guard confirmed he'll be healthy for the Brooklyn Nets' first-round NBA playoff series against the Celtics.

So, what can Boston expect from the nine-time All-Star who reportedly was on Danny Ainge's trade radar earlier this year? While this will be his first playoff series against the Celtics, Harden has had some memorable regular-season battles versus Boston -- specifically Marcus Smart -- over his 12-year career.

After breaking down Kyrie Irving’s history against the C's, today we're shifting to Harden with a look at his career stats vs. Boston and some of his notable performances against the green.

Here are James Harden's stats in 23 career games against the Celtics.

Dec. 4, 2009, Celtics vs. Thunder: Battle of the "Big Threes"

Harden has been at this a long time, folks. His first career game against Boston came as a rookie in 2009, when he, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder took on Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and a Celtics team two seasons removed from an NBA title.

Harden scored just six points off the bench in OKC's 105-87 loss. He's come a long way since then.

Dec. 28, 2017, Celtics vs. Rockets: Marcus Smart outsmarts Harden

Harden led all scorers with 34 points in this one, but that's not why we're here. We're here to talk about Smart drawing two offensive fouls in the final seven seconds against an increasingly frustrated Harden to help the Celtics steal an upset at TD Garden.

March 3, 2019, Celtics at Rockets: Harden gets his revenge

Smart and the Celtics had no answer for Harden when the teams met one season later in Houston.

Harden lit up the Celtics for 42 points on 14-of-31 shooting while hitting six 3-pointers as the Rockets cruised to an 11-point win.

March 11, 2021, Celtics at Nets: Harden plays Robin to Kyrie Irving's Batman

Harden is no longer the alpha, but he was just fine playing second fiddle in this game.

On a night where his shot wasn't falling (22 points on 6-of-16 shooting; 1 for 8 from 3-point range), Harden contributed 10 rebounds and a team-high eight assists as Kyrie Irving went off for 40 points in the Nets' 121-109 win.

Expect to see similar efforts from Harden in this series. He may have some rust to work off after missing so much time, but the 31-year-old is still an elite facilitator who can make the Celtics pay if they send multiple defenders at him.