How Nets Star Kevin Durant Has Fared Vs. Celtics Over NBA Career

Durant's history vs. Celtics proves why he's their toughest matchup

For a few brief weeks in the summer of 2016, it looked like the Boston Celtics had a shot at landing Kevin Durant. Now, they have the unenviable task of trying to stop him.

The superstar forward chose the Warriors over the Celtics in 2016 free agency and won two NBA titles in Golden State before joining the Nets, who will face Boston in a first-round NBA playoff series that begins Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Durant has played in fewer games against the Celtics over 14 seasons than All-Star counterparts Kyrie Irving and James Harden. But he's arguably been the most lethal of the trio versus Boston -- even after missing an entire season due to an Achilles injury.

After breaking down Irving and Harden's history against the green earlier this week, we finish our series with a look at how Durant has fared versus Boston, from a statistical breakdown to his most memorable performances.

Here are Kevin Durant's stats in 19 career games against the Celtics.

Dec. 27, 2007, Celtics at SuperSonics: KD's coming-out party

The Celtics realized very early on that Durant was a special player. KD dropped 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting as rookie in his first career game against a loaded Boston team that entered the game 23-3.

The C's won 104-96 in Ray Allen's first return to Seattle since being traded to Boston in the summer to form the "Big Three" alongside Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Jan. 26, 2019, Celtics vs. Warriors: Durant outduels his future teammate

Durant (33 points, nine rebounds) and Irving (32 points, six rebounds, 10 assists) put on a show at TD Garden in a back-and-forth affair.

Durant's Warriors pull out the 115-111 victory -- and KD doesn't have to wait long to see Kyrie again.

Feb. 17, 2019: The "hallway video"

It's not an on-court performance, but we had to include this. A video surfaced of Irving (then with the Celtics) and Durant (then with the Warriors) talking prior to the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, sparking speculation that the two were plotting to team up.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last night 👀



(@jpizzy15 sent me the video) pic.twitter.com/xKXT8MPnwm — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 18, 2019

Turns out that speculation was right.

Dec. 25, 2020, Celtics vs. Nets: Durant dazzles on Christmas Day

Durant only played in one of Brooklyn's three matchups with Boston this season, but he made it count.

In just his second non-preseason game since June 2019, Durant was a well-oiled offensive machine, with 29 points in 33 minutes on 9-of-16 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

While Irving and Harden make highlight reels, Durant is the most efficient player of the group. He can score at will on all three levels, and his 6-foot-10 frame means he can get his shot against virtually any defender. (Boston's tallest big who sees regular minutes is 6-foot-9 Tristan Thompson.)

If there's a silver lining for the C's, it's that Durant shoots below his career 3-point average versus Boston. But if KD is in full form, he'll be the most difficult player to stop in this series.