How NOSOLO is Helping to Break The Stigma Around Mental Health Issues

John and Sarah Toracinta wanted to raise awareness around mental illness while, at the same time, breaking the stigma around it.

With John's background in marketing and Sarah, a board-certified behavior analyst, they came up with the idea of a simple chain link symbol. From that, the brand --and community-- NOSOLO was born.

The company's call to action is that, "We ask you to support the NOSOLO brand and do your part to spread the word so that those who are struggling realize that we are here for them and no one will ever be alone."

What started as an apparel company driven by hats has now expanded the NOSOLO symbol to sweatshirts, tees, and winter hats. Both John and Sarah make a point to express how happy they are when they see someone wearing the symbol out because they feel the support.

Latest statistics show more than 50 million American adults were impacted by mental health issues in 2020.

NOSOLO decided to partner with The National Alliance on Mental Illness to drive their mission and form an even bigger community. A portion of each purchase is donated to NAMI.

For more information of the NOSOLO community visit: NOSOLO | Nobody Goes Solo | Official Site (nosolobrand.com)

