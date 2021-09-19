How Patriots QB Mac Jones Fared in Week 2 Win Over Jets

How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' win over Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones didn't put up huge numbers on Sunday, but he didn't need to as the New England Patriots still steamrolled the New York Jets, 25-6.

Jones earned his first NFL victory with help from the Patriots' running game, dominant defense, and an absolutely dismal performance from fellow rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets' No. 2 overall draft pick tossed four interceptions and that proved to be the difference as Jones avoided turning the ball over.

Here was Jones' final stat line in the Patriots' blowout win:

22/30, 186 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT, 89.0 rating

For the sake of comparison, here were Wilson's numbers:

18/32, 198 yrds, 0 YD, 4 INT, 35.2 rating

Here were Jones' top highlights from the day:

There was some trickery in the first quarter as Jones tossed it to running back James White, who threw it back to Jones leading to a first-down completion to tight end Jonnu Smith.

Perhaps Jones' most impressive play of the day didn't even come in the passing game. The 23-year-old came through with a big cut block on Jets defensive end Shaq Lawson to help wideout Kendrick Bourne pull off a 15-yard rush.

Jones provided a flashback to the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski days with a 32-yard completion downfield to tight end Hunter Henry in the third quarter.

Next up for Jones and the Patriots is a meeting with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET next Sunday.