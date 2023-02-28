How should Patriots proceed with Mac Jones' contract? Curran and Perry discuss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' futures will largely depend on how the quarterback performs in Year 3 of his NFL career.

Jones enjoyed a strong rookie season but regressed during his sophomore campaign. That makes his third year a pivotal one as the Patriots must decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option by May 2024. Currently, Jones carries a salary cap hit of $ 4.25 million in 2023 and $ 4.95 million in 2024.

So, how should the Patriots proceed with their young signal-caller? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed with former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"For better or worse, I think his entire financial future has nothing to do with anything before now. It's all about this year," Brandt said. "For a player like that, it's all about a contract year. But if he gets to Year 4, there's no requirement the Patriots do a deal. People say he's going to be upset. Upset? He's got a year left and an option year. Like, the Patriots have the leverage. This is the Baker Mayfield model where they just said, 'We'll keep it going.' And for that matter, Lamar Jackson.

"It's heresy to think the Bengals would do that with (Joe) Burrow or the Chargers with (Justin) Herbert or the Eagles with (Jalen) Hurts, but those players are a different level. And the Patriots are known as being some pretty hard-ass negotiators, so this time next year they could say, 'Let's go another year.' Or another year and put the option on, then of course they have the tag ultimately after five years.

