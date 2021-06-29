How Tanner Houck fared in Tuesday's start for WooSox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tanner Houck took the mound for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, which also marked his 25th birthday.

The right-hander, who continues to work his way back from a flexor strain suffered in May, was solid. He pitched four innings against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out four.

It was Houck's third start with the WooSox since returning from injury. In those three starts combined, he owns a 3.53 ERA with 16 strikeouts and one walk.

Fellow top Red Sox prospects Jarren Duran and Jeter Downs also made their presences felt at Polar Park. Duran crushed a 410-foot leadoff home run, his 14th homer of the year, and Downs belted his seventh of the season in the fourth inning.

Sox fans might see both Houck and Duran with the major-league club sooner rather than later. Houck could provide a boost to a rotation that has been inconsistent as of late, and the red-hot Duran simply continues to prove he's ready to play in The Show.