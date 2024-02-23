How to check your credit report for free — and why it's important

It is free and easy to check your credit card report for errors — and certainly much faster than having to contact credit agencies one by one after someone steals your data, as one of our TV anchors found out first-hand.

See his story in the video above.

To obtain a copy of your free credit report, check out annualcreditreport.com.

Here are links to each of the big credit bureaus sites on how to freeze your credit to prevent new accounts from being opened in your name:

