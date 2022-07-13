How to Declutter Your Cosmetic Bag and Makeup Drawer

When it comes to beauty products, we always have more than we need! And that's okay, as long as we take the time to declutter and organize all of the lush products that help start our mornings.

Joelle Garguilo sought out celebrity makeup artist Ashlee Glazer for some easy tips and tricks that will make cleaning out your home's closet and personal makeup bag a breeze.

Brown & Coconut: plant-based skin care, started by sisters Letisha Izuchi and Zeena Brown, that is taking the beauty world by storm.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When the seasons change and you can't seem to throw anything away, there are simple rules of thumb that Ashlee says are critical to making sure your products are still good. One of the most important, she says, is, "If you don't remember the last time you wore it, or where you bought it, you should definitely smell it before you put it on."

That's because makeup has an expiration date. She shares other must-know tips with Joelle when they sat down for the video segment.

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!



