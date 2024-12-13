How to decorate for the holidays on a budget

Millions of Americans will soon gather with their friends and family for the holidays. But entertaining your loved ones can quickly get expensive.

A perfectly decorated home means balancing your time and budget — two things that don't always go hand in hand.

"Knowing your boundaries and limitations as you enter into a busy and expensive season is so important," said MJ Rosenthal, a professional organizer with An Organized Life.

She recommends first taking an inventory of your collection before heading out to the stores. Know what you have and what you need.

"Knowing what you're willing to invest can really help you create those boundaries," said Rosenthal. "If you're worried about overbuying, then consider a rule one in, one out that's going to maintain balance."

Look to places like local craft stores or dollar stores. Not only are they budget-friendly, they can also help fuel your creativity. And don't neglect thrift stores.

"There is nothing wrong with a pre-used item and creating a fixer-upper around a wreath, maybe, that needs a little bit more love," said Rosenthal. "It's a great activity to do with your kids, and you can bring that to life with some ornaments."

Being ecofriendly with your holiday décor can also help stretch your dollar. Rosenthal recommends buying things that are reusable.

"I love a reusable poinsettia. Not only can you use it year after year, but it's also safe for all of our animals in our home. Things that are felt based, I love a felt mistletoe and felt garland," said Rosenthal. "A rechargeable battery is a must for anyone in the holiday season and, of course, can be used all year long."

Consider decorations that can last in your home. That way, you're not buying more than what you need — and you're not in a rush to take down all your decorations.

"Pieces I'm using as part of my Christmas set, but we're also going to be able to leave those up through the Valentine holiday, so I don't have to take it all down and put it all away myself," explained Rosenthal.

Your kid's artwork can also be valuable.

"So many of us have wonderful pieces of art that our children have created over the years, and we've saved them," Rosenthal said. "Instead of throwing away, let's use them to wrap your gifts. It's another great way to create memories and to be ecofriendly."

Have a conversation with your family. Talk about what you can afford.

"Check with yourself. Know what's important to you in your family, and then make a decision that's not going to cause you stress so you can enjoy the holidays as much as everybody in the family," said Rosenthal.