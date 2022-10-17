How to Donate to Help Families of 2 Fallen Bristol, Conn. Police Officers

Two fundraisers have been set up to help the families of the two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty while responding to a 911 call last week.

The fundraisers are “Fund the First” and "Bristol Police Heroes Fund".

Three police officers, Officer Alex Hamzy, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alec Iurato, responded to a 911 call in Bristol Wednesday night when the suspect fired more than 80 rounds.

Hamzy and DeMonte died in the attack.

Iurato was shot in the leg and survived the shooting.

He was able to get to the cruiser and fired one shot, killing the suspect, according to the report from the Office of the Inspector General.

On Thursday, Iurato was released from the hospital.

Fund the First Fundraiser

The “Fund the First” fundraiser will directly benefit Officer Hamzy and Sgt. DeMonte’s families. The goal is to raise $250,000. As of Monday morning, the fund has raised $183,183. Learn more here.

Bristol Police Heroes Fund

The Bristol Police Union has set up a "Bristol Police Heroes Fund" with Thomaston Savings Bank.

To make a donation visit any branch or use this link.

There is also a secure collection box at the Bristol Police Department.

A Facebook post from the Bristol Police Department says these are the only two sanctioned fundraisers for these officers families and they urge people not to donate to any phone solicitations.