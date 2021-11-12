Bundle Up New England

How to Donate to the Bundle Up New England Clothing Drive

A clothing drive for all in need of staying warm this winter

By Staff Reports

With the cold winter season upon us, concern for our vulnerable community grows. As does the number of vulnerable citizens who need help to stay warm.

It's why the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo want you to help us Bundle Up New England.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While you're out buying coats, hats and mittens for your holiday gift list, please think about donating.

All you have to do is open your phone to scan the QR code below, which will take you to the Amazon "Bundle Up" gift registry.

You can also drop off your new or like-new items at these participating Boston-area drop off locations:

U.S. & World

Britney Spears 5 hours ago

For Britney Spears, Freedom From Conservatorship Could Be Imminent

Myanmar 8 hours ago

Myanmar Court Sentences US Journalist to 11 Years in Jail

The Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory: 281 Newtonville Avenue, Newton, MA 02460

Endicott College: 376 Hale St., Beverly, MA 01915

Old Navy Framingham: 1 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701

Old Navy North Attleboro: 1250 South Washington St., North Attleborough, MA 02760

Old Navy Methuen: 90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, MA 01844

Old Navy Plymouth: 192 Colony Place, Plymouth, MA 02360

Old Navy Saugus: 1277 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906

Our community partner, Cradles to Crayons, will distribute the coats to a network of over 300 organizations in our area, including shelters, schools and hospitals.

Bundle Up New England runs through March.

This article tagged under:

Bundle Up New England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us