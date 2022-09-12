How to Get An Omicron Booster in All Six New England States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shots for people 12 and older. Here's how to get yours in all the New England states.

The new booster from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna are bivalent vaccines, which means they target two strains -- in this case the original SARS-CoV-2 and the omicron BA.5 subvariant, which is currently causing the most cases. Pfizer's version is approved for ages 12 and up, while Moderna's shot has been approved for ages 18 and up.

You should wait at least two months from your last shot before getting a booster, according to the FDA.

On top of these state-specific options, pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid have all begun offering booster shots at certain locations.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Massachusetts

Updated COVID-19 boosters have been available in Massachusetts since last week. You can search for vaccine locations using the Vax Finder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov. More appointments will be made available as shipments arrive.

New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced statewide availability of the boosters. Nearly 100,000 doses have been ordered and 56,000 have already arrived for distribution.

Those interested in getting a booster can contact their primary care doctor or visit www.vaccines.nh.gov for a full list of COVID-19 vaccination locations.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island health officials said they are first prioritizing residents of long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities for the new booster, because these populations are at higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

The state is recommending the general public contact their primary care providers to see if they have boosters available. Independent pharmacies have also been scheduling appointments.

"This is a good reminder that one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 is to stay up to date on vaccination," Gov. Dan McKee said in a media release. "The Rhode Island Department of Health continues to monitor vaccine availability closely and will ensure that this new, more comprehensive booster dose is available for Rhode Islanders as soon as possible."

You can also visit www.vaccines.gov for more information.

Vermont

On Sept. 7 Vermont began offering the new booster shots and select walk-in only clinics across the state. You can view a list of locations at www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine. The state Health Department pre-ordered 17,000 doses, which have arrived, and said more will be available shortly.

Primary care providers, Federally Qualified Health Centers and pharmacies should begin receiving doses soon. In the coming weeks the public will be able to contact their primary care doctor or local pharmacy for a booster. Those without a health care provider can call 2-1-1 for a referral.

Connecticut

Connecticut health officials said that the state pre-ordered around 200,000 doses of the boosters, which are being shipped directly to providers. Boosters will be available through primary care providers and pharmacies. They will also be made available and local health departments and through the state Department of Public Health's Yellow Van mobile clinics program (that schedule is available here).

You can also visit www.vaccines.gov to find a provider.

Maine

The new boosters are available in Maine, the state announced last week.

To find an appointment, visit www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites.

The York County Emergency Management Agency said it was offering drop-in only appointments at its walk-in clinic in Sanford at the following schedule:

Tuesdays 1-6 p.m.

Thursdays 1-6 p.m.

Saturdays 10am-3:30 p.m.

CVS and Walgreens are also scheduling appointments.