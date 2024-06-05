How to get Big E tickets for $10 on Wednesday

You can get discounted tickets to the Big E for $10 rather than $20, but you have to buy them today.
Eastern States Exposition is offering a one-day flash sale on Wednesday to celebrate the 100-day countdown to the fair.
The price for general admission tickets on Wednesday is $10 while the regular price is $20.
The sale takes place on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at TheBigE.com.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
There is a limit of eight tickets per order.
The tickets are valid on any one day of the fair, which runs from Sept. 13 to 29.
A news release from the Eastern States Exposition says the 2023 fair was among the biggest years in history with attendance numbers reaching more than 1.4 million.
U.S. & World
For morning information and tickets, visit TheBigE.com.