How to Help the Red Cross With Tornado Relief Efforts

Thousands of people are without heat and water after tornadoes blew through parts of the South and Midwest over the weekend, killing dozens.

At least 64 were killed in Kentucky alone. There were at least 14 other deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. And many more were left homeless. Many areas have no water or are under boil-water advisories.

Our community partner, the American Red Cross, is working around the clock in multiple states to make sure those affected by the tornadoes have a safe place to stay, food to eat and critical relief supplies.

Join the Boston NBC and Telemundo stations with Red Cross response efforts by donating a monetary gift or the gift of a blood donation. Click here to donate.