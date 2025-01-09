How to protect your child's identity amid PowerSchool data breach

Freezing your credit is an easy way to protect yourself from identity theft and fraud. With the PowerSchool data breach impacting school districts in Massachusetts and across the country, cybersecurity experts at the Identity Theft Resource Center recommend safeguarding your children's information now, before it's too late.

"In this particular instance, the single most important thing you can do is to freeze your child's credit," said ITRC President James E. Lee. "Now, that's a different process than freezing your own credit as an adult."

Anyone under the age of 18 does not have a credit report. That means they present a blank slate for fraudsters who can apply for credit and take out loans in their name. The identity theft may not be discovered for years.

"If we're talking about an elementary-age student, they may be graduating high school, getting ready to go to college before you ever find out that someone has misappropriated their identity information," explained Lee. "You find out when you're applying for student loans, when you're applying for a job – that's the first time you find out that you have 10 years of work history that you've had since you were 4 or 5 years old."

Doing a credit freeze will prevent criminals from opening a new account using the child's identity.

Security freezes are free, but they must be placed separately with each of the three nationwide credit bureaus. Keep in mind, each has slightly different requirements.

Parents and guardians will need to provide documentation to verify their identity, their child's identity and their relationship. That can include a copy of the child's birth certificate, Social Security card and a driver's license or government-issued ID.

Parents will then need to physically mail-in their requests. Once the paperwork has been sent, parents will receive a confirmation letter that the security freeze has been placed or a letter requesting additional information. The whole process could take three to five business days to complete.

The credit freeze will remain in place until the child turns 16 years old.

For more information on how to stay protected and keep you and your family safe visit the Identity Theft Resource Center.