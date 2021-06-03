How to Score Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

Doughnuts come in a seemingly endless array of varieties — from glazed to frosted, filled or with sprinkles — and they are all delicious in their own way and deserving of a celebration. Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut Day and it's a great excuse to enjoy the most beloved of pastries. Even better news? There are a bunch of national chains sharing sweet deals and freebies to celebrate all day long.

Duck Donuts

Doughnuts don’t have to be fancy to be special. In fact, simple is sometimes the most satisfying. At this chain, score a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut with any visit in-store on Friday, June 4, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin’

On Friday, June 4, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with any beverage purchase, while supplies last at participating locations. In honor of the occasion, Dunkin’ will also be launching limited-edition customizable #NationalDonutDay collection, available at noon EST on Thursday, June 3, exclusively at shopdunkin.com.

Krispy Kreme

On Friday, June 4, all guests can enjoy any doughnut of their choice free, no purchase necessary, but you may be able to score two doughnuts that day! The chain is also still honoring its free Original Glazed doughnut offer with a valid vaccination card. In addition, all Krispy Kreme guests can enjoy a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen on National Doughnut Day as well.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox Doughnuts will be giving away free limited edition Pinkbox Doughnut T-shirts with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts. Pinkbox is known for having some fun merch, so this can be a great way of having your doughnut and wearing it, too.

Smokey Bones

At this chain, get a free Bag O' Donuts with any $40 purchase on National Doughnut Day. These warm cinnamon sugar donuts come five to a bag and are served with chocolate and raspberry dipping sauces.

Tim Horton’s

On June 4, get one classic or specialty doughnut for 50 cents with any eligible purchase over 50 cents. Even better, this offer is not just for one day, but will last from June 3 through June 15. Guests must be registered Tims Rewards members.

