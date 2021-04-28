How to Spot COVID Symptoms in Kids

While fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can get infected and spread the virus to others, even if asymptomatic.

Coronavirus symptoms are similar in adults and children, according to the CDC, and can look like other common illnesses like colds, strep throat or allergies.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

So how can you tell the difference?

Common symptoms

The most common COVID symptoms in children are fever and cough, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control says, but children may have any of these signs or symptoms as well:

Fever or chills

Cough

Nasal congestion or runny nose

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Stomach ache

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle or body aches

Poor appetite or poor feeding, especially in children under 1 year old

Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or no symptoms, but others can get severely ill and require hospitalization, intensive care or even a ventilator. And in rare cases, they might die.

Babies under 1 year old and children with underlying conditions like asthma or diabetes may be more likely to have severe illness from COVID-19.

What can you do?

To monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms, pay particular attention to:

Fever (temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher)

Sore throat

A new, uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing

Diarrhea, vomiting or stomach ache

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever

What to do if your child has symptoms

If your child has symptoms of COVID-19, you should: