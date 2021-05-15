How to Watch Bruins-Capitals Game 1 on NBC10 Boston

It's playoff hockey time at last, and the Bruins are hoping to make another deep run toward a Stanley Cup. But first, they'll have to get past their former longtime captain.

Boston will take on the Capitals Saturday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

Former Bruins captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara, now skating with Washington after Boston let him go during the offseason, will seek to take down his former team and claim his first Stanley Cup since winning with the Bruins in 2011.

This season's NHL playoffs are structured differently than usual, with the 16 playoff teams divided into a bracket of four divisions. The victor of this series will face either the Pittsburgh Penguins or the New York Rangers in the second round. The four division winners will then be grouped and reseeded by regular-season point totals.

