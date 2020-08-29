How to Watch Bruins-Lightning Game 4 on TV and Online

NBC10 Boston has you covered for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boston takes on Tampa on Saturday at noon at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. You can watch the game on TV, on desktop and on your mobile devices.

Here’s what you need to know:

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at noon. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

Tampa Bay holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, winning the last two games after dropping the opener. In Wednesday's Game 3, the Bolts dealt the B's their worst postseason loss since 1992, 7-1, as goalies Jaroslav Halak and Dan Vladar struggled mightily.