How to Watch Bruins-Rangers on NBC10 Boston

After falling to the Rangers 6-2 on Friday night, the Bruins have a quick chance for revenge in a rematch airing on NBC this afternoon.

Boston takes on New York on Sunday at 12 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Friday night's game was the first time hockey fans attended a Rangers home game in more than a year, since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo permitted limited in-person attendance this past week. The TD Garden is set to reopen for 12% capacity on March 22, Gov. Charlie Baker said this week, as the state plans to move into its Phase 4 reopening.

If you're not one of the lucky roughly 2,000 people heading to the game Sunday, don't worry — you can watch the game on TV, on desktop and on your mobile devices.

Here's what you need to know:

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at noon. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.