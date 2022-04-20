How to Watch Celtics-Nets Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Nets live stream: Watch Tatum, C's try to take 2-0 series lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The opening chapter of the much-anticipated first-round NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets lived up to the hype and then some.

Game 1 on Sunday afternoon was an instant classic. A thrilling fourth quarter ended with one of the Celtics' best defensive possessions of the season and a game-winning layup by Jayson Tatum at the buzzer.

Boston led by 11 points entering the fourth quarter in Game 1, but the Nets stormed back, led by Kyrie Irving's 18 points in the quarter (39 overall). The Celtics' late-game execution was fantastic

If the Nets are going to tie the series Wednesday night in Game 2, they'll need a much better performance from Kevin Durant. The superstar forward scored 25 points on just 9-for-24 shooting in Game 1. The Nets were outscored by 13 points when Durant was on the court, and he also committed six turnovers.

The Celtics also have plenty of room for improvement. Boston's bench was mostly a non-factor in the series opener as Brooklyn's reserves earned a 30-17 advantage in scoring. The Celtics also can improve defensively. They allowed the Nets to shoot 53.8 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3-point range. It's hard to win games when the opponent shoots that well from the floor, but the Celtics still found a way Sunday.

Will they take a 2-0 series lead, or will the Nets tie the series and steal homecourt advantage?

Here's everything you need to know to watch Celtics vs. Nets Game 2, including NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live".

What time do the Celtics play the Nets?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Nets is set for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Nets on?

Celtics-Nets will air on NBC Sports Boston.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6 p.m. ET.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Nets live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Nets: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams

Note: Games 2-6 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series will be aired exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and can also be streamed on NBCSportsBoston.com or with the MyTeams App, which you can download below.