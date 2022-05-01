celtics

How to Watch Celtics Vs. Bucks Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

By Darren Hartwell

Celtics vs. Bucks live stream: Watch Game 1 of second-round showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics swept Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets out of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

But they'll face a stiffer challenge in the defending NBA champions.

The Celtics kick off their second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. The Bucks dispatched the Chicago Bulls 4-1 in their first-round series and are eyeing their third trip to the Eastern Conference finals in four years.

Forsberg: These Celtics have a swagger, but Bucks present tougher test

Milwaukee is expected to be without All-Star Khris Middleton for the entire series due to an MCL sprain. That's a big break for Boston, as Middleton has averaged over 20 points per game against the Celtics over the past three seasons.

The C's will have their hands full with Giannis Antetokounmpo, though. The NBA MVP finalist averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season and is the engine that makes Milwaukee run.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's Celtics vs. Bucks Game 1, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Bucks?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Bucks is set for Sunday, May 1, at 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Bucks on?

Celtics-Bucks will air on ABC.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 12 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Bucks live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Bucks: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams

