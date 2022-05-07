How to Watch Celtics Vs. Bucks Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Bucks live stream: Watch Game 3 of back-and-forth series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The pendulum has swung wildly in the first two games of the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics' offense sputtered in Game 1, recording a franchise playoff low 10 2-pointers as Milwaukee muscled its way to a 101-89 victory at TD Garden. Boston flipped the script in Game 2, however, limiting the Bucks to just three 3-pointers (3 of 18) in a 109-86 rout to even the second-round playoff series at 1-1.

Now the series shifts to Milwaukee, where Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to get back on track after the C's limited him to 38.5 shooting (20 of 52) through the first two games.

Boston is expected to have Marcus Smart back for Saturday's Game 3 after the starting point guard missed Game 2 due to a right quad contusion. Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a minor hamstring injury but isn't listed on the team's injury report for Game 3 and looked no worse for wear while dropping a game-high 30 points in Game 2.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday's Celtics vs. Bucks Game 3, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Bucks?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Bucks is set for Saturday, May 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Bucks on?

Celtics-Bucks will air on ABC.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Bucks live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Bucks: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams