How to Watch Celtics Vs. Bucks Game 4 as Boston Aims to Even Playoff Series

Celtics vs. Bucks live stream: Watch crucial Game 4 for Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics' mettle will be tested Monday night in Milwaukee.
The Celtics lost a heartbreaker Saturday in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Bucks, losing by two points after clawing back from a 14-point second-half deficit.
While some might blame the officials for their controversial call involving Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday, Game 3 was decided by two superstars: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was an absolute force -- 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists -- while Boston's Jayson Tatum had one of his worst games of the season with just 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting.
Forsberg: Celtics have only themselves to blame for Game 3 loss
The Celtics will need a much better performance from Tatum in Monday's Game 4 if they want to tie the series at 2-2 rather than fall into a 3-1 series hole.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."
What time do the Celtics play the Bucks?
Tipoff between the Celtics and Bucks is set for Monday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.
What TV channel is Celtics vs. Bucks on?
Celtics-Bucks will air on TNT.
How to stream Celtics vs. Bucks live online
Celtics vs. Bucks: Watch TNT
