How to Watch Celtics Vs. Bucks Game 4 as Boston Aims to Even Playoff Series

The Boston Celtics' mettle will be tested Monday night in Milwaukee.

The Celtics lost a heartbreaker Saturday in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Bucks, losing by two points after clawing back from a 14-point second-half deficit.

While some might blame the officials for their controversial call involving Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday, Game 3 was decided by two superstars: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was an absolute force -- 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists -- while Boston's Jayson Tatum had one of his worst games of the season with just 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting.

The Celtics will need a much better performance from Tatum in Monday's Game 4 if they want to tie the series at 2-2 rather than fall into a 3-1 series hole.

