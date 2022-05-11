How to Watch Celtics Vs. Bucks Game 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Bucks live stream: Watch pivotal Game 5 in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We've got a best-of-three series on our hands, folks.

The Celtics and Bucks are tied at 2-2 in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup after Boston mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to win Game 4 in Milwaukee. Al Horford played hero for the Celtics with a playoff career-high 30 points, while Jayson Tatum hit several clutch shots down the stretch to help seal the victory.

Boston has the momentum entering Wednesday's Game 5 at TD Garden, but the Bucks are battle-tested. They took Game 1 of this series in Boston and have a superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo who's capable of winning games almost singlehandedly -- as was the case in Game 3 when he dropped 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The Celtics could benefit from having their starting center back after Robert Williams missed Game 4 due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee. Williams is listed as questionable for Game 5.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's Celtics vs. Bucks Game 5, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Bucks?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Bucks is set for Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Bucks on?

Celtics-Bucks will air on TNT.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Bucks live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Bucks: Watch TNT

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams