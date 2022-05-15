How to Watch Celtics Vs. Bucks Game 7: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Celtics vs. Bucks live stream: Watch winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have slugged it out for two full weeks. Now, it's time to declare a winner.

The Celtics and Bucks face off Sunday afternoon at TD Garden in a deciding Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup, with the winner moving on to face the Miami Heat in the East finals.

Boston is playing in its NBA-record 34th Game 7 and has Jayson Tatum to thank for being here: The Celtics star dropped 46 points in Milwaukee on Friday night to carry the C's to a Game 6 victory.

The Celtics are 24-9 all-time in Game 7s and 20-5 at home, but the Bucks have already won two games in Boston in this series (Games 1 and 5), as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have come up big in clutch moments for the defending champions.

The C's are awaiting the status of big man Robert Williams, who has missed the last three games in this series due to left knee soreness and is listed as questionable for Game 7.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Sunday's Celtics vs. Bucks Game 7, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Bucks?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Bucks is set for Sunday, May 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Bucks on?

Celtics-Bucks will air on ABC.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Bucks live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Bucks: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams