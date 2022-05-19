How to Watch Celtics Vs. Heat Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch Game 2 of East Finals in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' resolve will be tested again Thursday night in Miami.

The Celtics dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat on Tuesday night, losing 118-107 after Miami blitzed them with a 22-2 run in the third quarter.

Boston is 3-0 this postseason following a loss, however, and has won 10 of its last 11 games after a loss. The C's are also expected to get a boost from point guard Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 due to a mid-foot sprain but is listed as probable for Thursday's Game 2 at FTX Arena.

Al Horford (health and safety protocols) is listed as doubtful, so the Celtics will need big man Robert Williams to step up again after tallying a playoff career-high 18 points in 28 minutes Tuesday night.

The spotlight will also be on Jayson Tatum, who scored 29 points in Game 1 but committed seven turnovers and was outdueled by Heat star Jimmy Butler (41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, three blocks).

Here's everything you need to know to watch Tuesday's Celtics vs. Heat Game 2, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Heat?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Heat is set for Thursday, May 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Heat on?

Celtics-Heat will air on ESPN.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Heat live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Heat: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams