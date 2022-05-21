How to Watch Celtics Vs. Heat Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch Game 3 of East Finals in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 Eastern Conference Finals is tied at 1-1, but momentum is on the Celtics' side as the series shifts back to Boston.

After dropping Game 1 in Miami on Tuesday night without Marcus Smart and Al Horford, the Celtics rolled to a 127-102 win in Game 2 on Thursday at FTX Arena with both of their starters back in the lineup.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Smart in particular played a key role in the victory, falling one rebound shy of a triple-double (24 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists) while playing excellent defense on Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Boston is expected to have its full roster for Saturday night's Game 3 at TD Garden, as Derrick White is set to return after he and his wife welcomed a newborn baby earlier this week.

The Celtics have been nearly unbeatable when they're at full strength, but Butler and the Heat will be plenty motivated to bounce back after getting "embarrassed" in Game 2.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Tuesday's Celtics vs. Heat Game 3, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Heat?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Heat is set for Saturday, May 21, at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Heat on?

Celtics-Heat will air on ESPN.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Heat live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Heat: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams