How to Watch Celtics Vs. Heat Game 7: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch Game 7 of East Finals in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will play Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on Sunday night with the winner earning a trip to the 2022 NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors are waiting.

The Celtics had a chance to reach the Finals on Friday night but couldn't protect a late fourth-quarter lead in Game 6. Jimmy Butler scored 47 points -- the second-most for a player facing elimination in playoff history -- to help the Heat stave off elimination on the road.

Boston hasn't won a Game 7 on the road since the 1974 NBA Finals, excluding the 2020 playoffs that were played in the Florida bubble. However, they've already won twice in Miami this series -- Game 2 and Game 5. The Celtics also own a 6-2 record on the road in the 2022 playoffs.

The keys for the Celtics are limiting turnovers and preventing the Heat from getting too many offensive rebounds. The C's have allowed the Heat to score a ton of points in this series off turnovers and from second-chance opportunities. If the Celtics stay under 15 turnovers they will probably win.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Sunday's Celtics vs. Heat Game 7, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Heat?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Heat is set for Sunday, May 29, at 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Heat on?

Celtics-Heat will air on ESPN.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Heat live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Heat: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams