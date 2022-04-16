How to Watch Celtics Vs. Nets Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Nets live stream: Watch Tatum, Durant battle in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The waiting is over: The first-round NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets begins Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

It's a rematch of last season's first-round series that Brooklyn won in five games over an injury-depleted Boston squad.

A lot has changed in just a year.

The Celtics are playing better than just about every team in the league. They've won 26 of their last 32 games, ranked No. 1 in defensive rating, No. 9 in offensive rating and No. 2 in net rating. The C's earned the No. 2 seed and have home court advantage.

They are much better equipped to take down the Nets, who just wrapped up a rollercoaster regular season full of setbacks such as injuries, a blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Philly in exchange for Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving missing most of the team's home games due to New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Brooklyn fell all the way to the No. 7 seed, but the Celtics cannot underestimate this Nets team. Kevin Durant and Irving are two of the best players in the league with a proven track record of clutch heroics in high-pressure playoff moments.

The Celtics are slight betting favorites to win this series, and most experts expect it go six or seven games.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Celtics vs. Nets Game 1, including NBC Sports Boston's full pregame and postgame coverage.

