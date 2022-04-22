How to Watch Celtics Vs. Nets Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Nets live stream: Watch Tatum, C's try to take 3-0 series lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Brooklyn Nets aren't technically facing a must-win scenario Saturday night in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics, but it's pretty close.

The Celtics have a 2-0 series lead after winning both games at TD Garden in Boston over the last week. The C's erased a 17-point lead in Game 2 and pulled away from the Nets by outscoring Brooklyn 29-17 in the fourth quarter.

The Nets' two superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, scored just eight points combined in that fourth quarter. Payton Pritchard matched that scoring output by himself off the Celtics' bench.

Brooklyn can't win this series if Durant and Irving fail to play at an elite level on a consistent basis. Durant, in particular, has played poorly in this series. He shot 4-for-17 with six turnovers in Game 2. Irving was awesome in Game 1 with 39 points, but he struggled mightily Wednesday night with 10 points.

The Celtics' defense has been phenomenal in this series, and it could get even better with starting center Robert Williams reportedly intending to play limited minutes in Game 3, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams had surgery for a torn meniscus in late March and hasn't played since.

No team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit in NBA playoff history, so the Nets need a victory in Game 3 or their season will likely end soon.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday's Celtics vs. Nets Game 3, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live".

What time do the Celtics play the Nets?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Nets is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Nets on?

Celtics-Nets will air on NBC Sports Boston.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Nets live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Nets: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams

Note: Games 3-6 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series will be aired exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and can also be streamed on NBCSportsBoston.com or with the MyTeams App, which you can download below.