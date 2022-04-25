How to Watch Celtics Vs. Nets Game 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Nets live stream: Watch Tatum, C's go for series sweep originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have pushed a team with two future Hall of Famers and NBA title aspirations to the brink.

The Celtics own a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round NBA playoff series. With a win in Monday night's Game 4 at the Barclays Center, Boston can end Brooklyn's season and advance to the second round to face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls series.

How did the Nets lose three in a row with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their side? You can thank the Celtics' defense, which has done a tremendous job on Durant by holding him to 19 made field goals on 36.5% shooting with 17 turnovers over three games.

Boston survived Irving's 39-point outburst in Game 1 thanks to a Jayson Tatum layup at the buzzer and stifled Irving in Games 2 and 3, limiting him to 26 total points over those two contests. Durant and Irving combined for just 32 points in Game 3, while Tatum poured in 39 by himself.

The Celtics have been the deeper team all series and got even deeper in Game 3 with the return of big man Robert Williams, who played 16 minutes in his first game since tearing his meniscus on March 27. As the C's aim to complete the series sweep in Game 4, they'll also look to integrate Williams into the lineup more.

No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit, but it will be interesting to see whether Brooklyn puts up a fight in this game or rolls over to allow Boston to advance.

