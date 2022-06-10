How to Watch Celtics Vs. Warriors Game 4: NBA Finals Live Stream, TV Channel

Celtics vs. Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have a golden opportunity to take a commanding lead in the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night.

The Celtics are up 2-1 in their best-of-seven series with the Warriors after defeating Golden State 116-100 at TD Garden in Wednesday night's Game 3. They'll be in front of their home crowd again Friday for Game 4 and will look for a repeat performance from star players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 53 points, 15 rebounds and 14 points in Wednesday's win.

History isn't on Boston's side, however. Golden State is 5-0 after losses this postseason with a 15.4-point margin of victory in those games, while the C's have won just three of their last nine games following a victory.

If the Warriors want to continue that trend, they'll need Stephen Curry to battle through an ankle injury he suffered late in Game 3. The All-Star guard, who is averaging 31.3 points through three NBA Finals games, told reporters he expects to play in Game 4.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Friday's Celtics vs. Warriors Game 4, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Warriors?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Warriors is set for Friday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Warriors on?

Celtics-Warriors will air on ABC.

How to stream Celtics vs. Warriors live online

