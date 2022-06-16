How to Watch Celtics Vs. Warriors Game 6: NBA Finals Live Stream, TV Channel

Celtics vs. Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will the Golden State Warriors celebrate their fourth championship in eight seasons on Boston's home turf? Or will the 2022 NBA Finals be decided in a winner-take-all Game 7 in San Francisco?

Those are the stakes for Thursday's Game 6 at TD Garden. The Warriors own a 3-2 series lead after winning Game 4 in Boston and Game 5 at Chase Center to hand the Celtics back-to-back losses for the first time since late March. With a victory Thursday, the Warriors would become the first team since the 1990s Chicago Bulls to win at least four titles in an eight-year span.

The Celtics have been here before, however. They rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference semifinals to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games and beat the Miami Heat on the road in Game 7 of the East Finals. They've played their best basketball with their backs against the wall, and they'll need to continue that trend Thursday night.

Boston will look for a "superstar" game from Jayson Tatum, who is shooting just 37.3 percent from the floor in the series but is averaging a series-high 7.0 assists per game. They'll also try to prevent a bounce-back game from Stephen Curry after the Warriors star failed to make a 3-pointer for the first time in 233 games.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's Celtics vs. Warriors Game 6, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Warriors?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Warriors is set for Thursday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Warriors on?

Celtics-Warriors will air on ABC.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Warriors live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Warriors: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams