How to Watch Do-or-Die Game 6 for Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Celtics vs. Bucks live stream: Watch do-or-die Game 6 for C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's win-or-go-home time for the Boston Celtics.

After blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in Wednesday's Game 5 at TD Garden, the Celtics need a win in Game 6 on Friday night in Milwaukee to force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series with the Bucks.

The Celtics used a 43-point fourth quarter to earn a comeback win in Milwaukee on Game 4, so there's precedent for Boston earning a road victory. But the C's will need to do a much better job on the boards, as the Bucks grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to Boston's five in Game 5, including Bobby Portis' putback layup in the final seconds that helped Milwaukee pull off the stunning win.

Robert Williams certainly could help the Celtics in that department; Boston's big man is listed as questionable for Game 6 due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee and could give the C's a huge boost on the boards.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Bucks?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Bucks is set for Friday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Bucks on?

Celtics-Bucks will air on ESPN.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Bucks live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Bucks: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams