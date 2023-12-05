How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football

First place in the NFC East is up for grabs.

The first-place Philadelphia Eagles will take on the second-place Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night. The 9-3 Cowboys can pull into a tie with the 10-2 Eagles atop the division with a win.

And victory for the Cowboys on their home field has been a near guarantee of late.

They defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 on Thursday for their 14th consecutive win at AT&T Stadium, the team's best home winning streak since an 18-game stretch at the old Texas Stadium from 1979 to 1981.

The Cowboys are 6-0 at home this season, which included an NFL record of five consecutive 20-point wins at home to start the season until it was snapped with their six-point win over the Seahawks.

The Cowboys have won four straight games overall, scoring over 42 points per game during that stretch. Their last loss came against the Eagles in Week 9, a 28-23 Philadelphia win in which Dallas was five yards shy of the go-ahead touchdown in the closing seconds.

The Eagles are coming off just their second loss of the season after getting routed 42-19 by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game. The Philadelphia defense struggled to contain Brock Purdy and the San Francisco offense, allowing the 49ers to score touchdowns on six consecutive possessions.

Another win over the Cowboys would all but wrap up another division title for the Eagles, who would own the head-to-head tiebreaker and have a much more favorable schedule over the final four games.

To do that, they'll have to hand the Cowboys their first loss in Dallas since the 2022 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

When do the Eagles play the Cowboys?

The Eagles and Cowboys will kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Cowboys game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analysis) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporting) are on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs Cowboys live online

Live stream: Peacock

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Cowboys?

Partly cloudy skies are expected with a high temperature of 57 degrees on game day, according to NBC10.