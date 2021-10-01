How to Watch Patriots-Buccaneers on NBC10 Boston

Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Foxboro on Sunday Night Football to face former coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

The Buccaneers are 2-1 after losing to the Los Angeles Rams last week, while the Patriots sit at just 1-2 after falling to the New Orleans Saints.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It will be Brady's first time facing the team he left after 20 seasons to join Tampa Bay. He’ll be opposite not only Belichick, but past teammates who have also never taken an NFL field and looked across at Brady wearing another team’s jersey, let alone ever had a chance to tackle him.

Here's all the information you need to watch Patriots versus Buccaneers on TV or via livestream on your favorite device.

What time are the Patriots and Buccaneers playing Sunday night?

New England and Tampa Bay are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Gillette Stadium. NBC10 Boston's pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Patriots vs. Buccaneers game on?

The game will be broadcast on NBC10 Boston.

How to stream Patriots-Buccaneers live online

You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, download the NBC Sports App, if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience. You can also watch the game on Peacock.