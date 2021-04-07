How to Watch Wednesday's Red Sox Game on YouTube

Red Sox-Rays live stream: How to watch unique day game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox baseball is coming to a connected device near you Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Sox will close out their three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays in a 1:10 p.m. ET series finale at Fenway Park.

Boston took the first two games of the series, demolishing the reigning American League East champions 11-2 on Monday and winning 6-5 on a J.D. Martinez walk-off hit in the 12th inning Tuesday night.

Both wins were much-needed for a Red Sox club that stands at 2-3 after getting swept by the lowly Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. Boston will send Opening Day starter Nathan Eovaldi to the mound Wednesday as it aims for a sweep of Tampa Bay, which will throw left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

Fans won't find Wednesday's game on broadcast television, though. Red Sox-Rays is Major League Baseball's "Game of the Week," meaning it will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube.

The game is free to watch, so fans can head to MLB's YouTube channel on their Smart TV, computer, tablet or phone to catch the action.

Here's how to watch Red Sox vs. Rays:

Start time: Wednesday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: N/A

Live stream: YouTube (MLB's YouTube channel)